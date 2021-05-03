ICC ODI Rankings: New Zealand dethrone England to occupy the first position

International Cricket Council (ICC) released the ODI team rankings on Monday. While New Zealand advanced two spots to dethrone England from the numero-uno spot, Australia propelled two positions upwards to cement the second spot.

India slipped to the third position, whereas England stumbled thrice to reach the fourth spot.

These rankings eliminate results from 2017-18 and half the weightage of matches played in 2019-20, including the 50-over World Cup in England and Wales.

New Zealand have moved up three points in the wake of their only ODI series in the past year against Bangladesh, where they sealed the series 3-0.

England slipped three spots since they suffered 2-1 series losses both to Australia and India. Eoin Morgan & Co. suffered an ODI loss to Ireland as well in the past 12 months.

Australia gained 7 points, taking their aggregate score to 118, whereas India lost 4 points and now have an aggregate of 115.

South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have retained their previous spots and are ranked at 5,6,7 and 10 position, respectively.

In the bottom half of the top 10 table, West Indies have gained four points to replace Sri Lanka from the 8th spot while the latter’s ranking has declined to 9th.

The annual update to the Test rankings will be carried out after the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan vs Zimbabwe series, where the tourists have taken a lead with a big win in the first game of the two-match series.

ICC ODI rankings: