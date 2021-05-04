ICC T20I Rankings: England and India retain their top two positions; Australia slips to fifth spot

International Cricket Council (ICC) released the T20I team rankings on Monday. England and India have retained their top two spots with 277 and 272 aggregate score, respectively.

New Zealand advanced two spots to clinch the third position with 263 points, whereas Pakistan’s position remained unchanged at the fourth number.

Australia slipped from the third spot to fifth and witnessed a decrease in nine points in their aggregate score and now have 258 points.

While South Africa and Afghanistan withheld their sixth and seventh ranks, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh moved up a spot.

West Indies slipped by two positions and are ranked at the bottom of the top 10 list.

According to the latest rankings, ICC has counted all matches played since May 2020 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent.

England drew the three-match series against Pakistan 1-1, defeated Australia 2-1, and South Africa 3-0 before losing to India by a 3-2 margin. New Zealand also recorded wins over West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Despite the pandemic, 80 countries have played the requisite six T20Is over the past three years to remain in the rankings. Five countries – Gambia, Ghana, Hungary, Sierra Leone and Sweden – have lost their ranking after the update.

ICC T20 rankings: