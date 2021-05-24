India or New Zealand? Salman Butt explains which team will have the upper hand in WTC final

The cricket fans are eagerly waiting to witness the ultimate battle between India and New Zealand when the two teams will face each other in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) 2021. The WTC final will take place from June 18-22 (with a reserve day on June 23) at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

As the mega event is approaching, many cricket experts have started revealing their analysis and predictions about various aspects such as team combinations, who will shine in the match, and the result.

The latest to follow the bandwagon is former Pakistan opener Salman Butt. In a video on his official YouTube channel, Butt was asked about what could prove to be the difference between India and New Zealand in the WTC final.

While answering the query, Butt said the English conditions and the pitch would decide the consequence of the game. However, the 36-year-old also reckoned that the team with better technique application would have the upper hand in the epic contest.

“I think the application of technique could decide the result if the conditions are truly English. But, if the English weather plays its part and there is off-the-pitch seam movement as well, then we will see which team has stronger basics and which team has better technique application,” said Butt.

“How both teams are gonna bowl will also make a difference because usually line and length becomes crucial when you play on a track where fast bowlers get a fair bit of assistance. If you are offline, then runs will flow quickly,” he added.

The Lahore-born felt New Zealand would have some edge as they enter the WTC final after playing two Tests (against England) in those conditions. However, since the match is taking place in June, it is expected that the ball shall turn, and if that happens, then India will have the advantage.

“New Zealand would hold an edge as they will be better prepared for the English conditions because of their two-match series against England ahead of the WTC final,” explained the Central Punjab batter.

“There was a lot of spin on the wicket when the last time Pakistan faced England in Southampton. And since India have some quality spinners, if they get as much spin this time, they will have the upper hand,” concluded Butt.