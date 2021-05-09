Indian cricketers advised to take only Covishield shots. Here’s the reason

Indian cricketers have found a few days off due to the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This has allowed them to stay at their homes with their loved ones before they take off to England for their next tour.

They are scheduled to fly may-end for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), followed by the England series.

The issue in hand for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is about the vaccination of the players, started last week.

According to a report, all players are advised to get vaccinated with Covishield before their departure.

From the 1st of May, the Indian Government has opened vaccinations for everyone above the age of 18, and the cricketers fall within the bracket. With the IPL being called off for the time being and the players having left the bio-bubble, they can get themselves vaccinated in their respective places.

“Now that they have time, they will do it individually since the (state) governments (are) getting the vaccinations done. They all go to their respective homes, so it’s an easier option that way,” BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated in an interview with the Indian Express.

The team members would not have enough time before their departure to get the second dose. Therefore, the Indian players are suggested to get themselves Covishield shots since it is based on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, a United Kingdom (UK) product available in England.

A source reported, “It is advised that they take Covishield in India because it is based on the AstraZeneca vaccine, a UK product. They may get the second shot in the UK. Getting a different vaccine here is of no use.”

It is a settled fact that one person can get two doses of the same vaccine. Hence the Indian cricketers are advised to get a Covishield shot.