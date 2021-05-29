Indian youngster Shubman Gill reveals his relationship status

Indian opener Shubman Gill has created a lot of buzz among fans due to his alleged relationship with Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara.

Gill and Sara have, on various occasions, have expressed closeness to each other on social media leading to rumours that the duo is in a relationship.

It all started when Gill shared a picture on social media with the same caption as that of Sara’s post.

Then Sara shared an image of a brilliant fielding effort by the 21-year-old on her Instagram account from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The hearsays crossed all limits when Google showed Tendulkar’s daughter as Shubman’s wife.

However, things have taken a turn as of now since Gill recently took to Instagram to have a question and answer session with his followers.

One of the social media users asked the Punjab-cricketer about his relationship status.

Gill responded immediately and revealed that he wasn’t in a relationship and didn’t have any plans to have one in the near future.

“Oh yes! I am. I have no plans of cloning myself in near future, either,” Gill wrote on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Gill is expected to open the innings alongside India veteran Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand slated from June 18 to June 22.

In a recent interview, Gill had stressed the importance of playing session by session and assessing England’s conditions while batting.

“It is very important to play session by session. In England whenever there is cloud around, the ball swings more and when the sun is out, it gets easier to bat. It is important to assess those conditions as an opener,” Gill was quoted as saying by India TV.

The youngster is currently quarantining in Mumbai with the rest of the Team India post which he’ll leave for England.