IPL 2021: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly discusses how COVID-19 invaded the biosecurity bubble

The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday opened up about suspension of the IPL 2021 amid rising Covid-19 cases among the stakeholders.

Talking about the same, Ganguly said that it was difficult to trace how the novel virus victimised the participants as there was no breach of the biosecurity bubble.

“I don’t think so. The report we got is that there’s no breach of the bubble. How it happened is very difficult to say. How so many people are getting (infected) in the country is also very difficult to say,” the former Indian skipper told Indian Express on Thursday.

When questioned on his acumen of holding the T20 extravaganza in India despite so many cases, the 48-year-old pointed out that the country had earlier successfully hosted the England series, and the numbers were measly when they had decided to schedule the IPL 2021.

“No. When we decided, the number was not even close to this. We did the England tour successfully,” Ganguly asserted.

When asked about the compensation of the domestic players, the Kolkata-born quickly added that all local players would be paid their dues despite stalling of the event.

“They will be compensated. It has been decided in the AGM only. So at the end of the season, when their payments will go, they will be compensated,” the former India skipper remarked.

Adumbrating on the resuming the league in a separate window, the maestro opined that it was too early to contemplate such matters.

“We will see. It’s too early to say,” Ganguly concluded.

Earlier, IPL chairman Brajesh Patel had disclosed that the management is considering holding the league in September.

“Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We’ll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards,” Patel told Cricbuzz.