IPL 2021: Brad Hogg questions ‘spirit of the game’ after MI batter runs before the ball was bowled vs CSK

The Saturday night saw a thrilling game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match went down to the wire, where MI ended up winning the contest on the las ball, thanks to Kieron Pollard’s heroics.

Pollard played a blistering knock of 87 runs off just 34 deliveries during MI’s record chase of 219 runs. The West Indies power-striker smashed 6 fours and 8 gigantic sixes to get his team over the finish line. With eight needed off the last two balls, the right-handed batsman sent the white leather into the stands on the penultimate delivery and took a couple on the final ball to give MI the much-needed two points.

However, the last delivery of the match triggered a controversy. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has pointed out a flaw in MI vs CSK clash and questioned the spirit of the game. The Aussie took to Twitter and shared a picture of MI tailender Dhawal Kulkarni, who was at the non-strikers’ end, leaving his crease before the final ball of the match was bowled by CSK pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Hogg opined that the non-striker was trying to take undue advantage and questioned if it was in the spirit of the game.

“Sorry again for my harp. Last night last ball 2 runs needed, and the non-striker again taking advantage. Is this in the spirit of the game. #IPL2020 #MIvsCSK” Hogg wrote on Twitter.

Not so long ago, Pollard was also seen doing a similar tactic during a game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). On the second ball of the final over of MI innings, the Trinidadian had left his crease even before Mohammed Shami had released the ball.

Mumbai’s next game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday (May 04) at the same venue.