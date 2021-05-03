IPL 2021: David Warner’s brother slams SRH for axing the southpaw from playing XI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad’s decision to sack David Warner has shocked cricket lovers all over the globe. The decision prompted Warner’s brother, Steve, to take to Instagram to write a trenchant post on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management for sacking the southpaw both as a player and as a captain.

Warner, the fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL, with an amazing average of 42.22, was left out of the final XI against Rajasthan Royals (RR) after being stripped off from the SRH captaincy giving way to Mohammad Nabi in the team.

He has scored 3271 runs in just 71 innings at an average of 55.44 and a strike rate of 146.9 since the start of IPL 2014. It is the most by any batsmen during the time frame but has seen his strike rate has fallen alarmingly since the last IPL.

In the current season, the southpaw has scored 193 runs in 6 innings at a mere strike rate of 110.29.

Warner, who was carrying the team in the previous seasons, managed to hide the middle-order woes of the group. With the Aussie star struggling in this season, it has exposed the middle order to the hilt, which has led to the ‘Orange Army’ losing matches from winning positions.

The SRH fans were left heartbroken after their team sacked the most consistent player and took to social media to express their dissent.

Warner’s brother too took to his social media account on Sunday. He has a private account on Instagram, but one of the Twitter users shared a recent post made by him. While slamming SRH for the move, he urged the management to get a good middle-order in place.

“A bloke that has carried this team for years, your openers aren’t the issue. How about getting a decent middle-order that scores some runs,” Steve captioned his Instagram post, which showed Warner’s performance with the bat in IPL.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed captain Kane Williamson admitted that the team would have the conversations to bring back Warner at the top of the order.

“Warner is a world class batsman, the cards are on the table and I am sure there are a number of conversations to be had,” Williamson said after SRH’s embarrassing loss to RR.

It would now be interesting to see if Warner gets to play another IPL game this season or not.