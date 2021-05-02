Twitter reactions: Jos Buttler’s maiden century powers RR to a stunning win over SRH – IPL 2021

In the 28th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

RR opener Jos Buttler completely destroyed the SRH bowling attack and smashed his maiden century in IPL. He scored as many as 124 runs from just 64 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and eight gigantic sixes.

Riding on Buttler’s exceptional knock, the Royals posted a massive total of 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from the English batsman, RR skipper Sanju Samson made a valuable contribution with 48 runs off 33 balls.

Rashid Khan was the least expensive bowler for the 2016 winners as he conceded only 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs with a wicket.

In reply, Sunrisers, led by a new captain Kane Williamson got off to a good start as Manish Pandey, and Jonny Bairstow added 57 runs for the opening wicket. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman broke the partnership by removing Pandey in the seventh over.

The dismissal of Pandey opened flood gates as SRH never really got the momentum and failed to come back in the game. They kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, SRH could only manage to reach 165/8, losing the contest by 55 runs. The victory helped the Royals to climb to the fifth spot in the points table.

Pandey and Bairstow, with 31 and 30 runs, respectively, remained as the top-scorers for SRH.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Jos Buttler gets his first ever IPL century. Such a good knock too. Congrats to Jos! #RRvSRH — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 2, 2021

All Over: Riding on a dominant batting show, @rajasthanroyals register a comfortable 55-run victory against #SRH. They pick up 2 points and also improve their NRR. https://t.co/7vPWWkMqQ2 #RRvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/9KGITuwByd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021

Rajasthan Royals win by 55 runs – that's their 7th biggest win ever in terms of runs. #IPL2021 #RRvSRH — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2021

Well if you have taken a big decision to drop David Warner atleast make use of the other foreigner appropriately. Nabi coming in to bowl only at the 15th over did not make any sense to me. #RRvSRH — Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) May 2, 2021

😎✨ RAJASTHAN COME GOOD! Some superb bowling by the RR bowlers, led by Mistafizur Rahman has restricted SRH to 165/8 to register a super victory💥 📷 IPL • #RRvSRH #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/SJpb9seffa — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) May 2, 2021

Rajasthan Royals claimed their third win in IPL 2021. pic.twitter.com/yw854F8lfu — CricketTimes.com (@CricketTimesHQ) May 2, 2021

Jos Buttler today: First 35 balls – 33 runs. Last 29 balls – 89 runs. Sheer carnage by Buttler against Sunrisers Hyderabad, one of his finest knock. The way he destroyed the bowlers was remarkable, excellent innings from Jos. pic.twitter.com/ROoFBFtvUI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2021

#RR beat #SRH by 55 runs with a brilliant hundred from Buttler, fifty by Samson, 3 wickets each by Fizz, Morris and good return by Tyagi into the side – third win of the tournament and pushing hard in the points table. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021