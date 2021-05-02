Twitter reactions: Jos Buttler’s maiden century powers RR to a stunning win over SRH – IPL 2021

  • Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

  • Jos Buttler scored a magnificent century in the game.

Jos Buttler (Image Source: @IPLT20)
In the 28th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

RR opener Jos Buttler completely destroyed the SRH bowling attack and smashed his maiden century in IPL. He scored as many as 124 runs from just 64 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and eight gigantic sixes.

Riding on Buttler’s exceptional knock, the Royals posted a massive total of 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from the English batsman, RR skipper Sanju Samson made a valuable contribution with 48 runs off 33 balls.

Rashid Khan was the least expensive bowler for the 2016 winners as he conceded only 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs with a wicket.

In reply, Sunrisers, led by a new captain Kane Williamson got off to a good start as Manish Pandey, and Jonny Bairstow added 57 runs for the opening wicket. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman broke the partnership by removing Pandey in the seventh over.

The dismissal of Pandey opened flood gates as SRH never really got the momentum and failed to come back in the game. They kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, SRH could only manage to reach 165/8, losing the contest by 55 runs. The victory helped the Royals to climb to the fifth spot in the points table.

Pandey and Bairstow, with 31 and 30 runs, respectively, remained as the top-scorers for SRH.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

