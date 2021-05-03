IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match postponed after two players tests positive for COVID-19

The Monday night fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been postponed due to the COVID-related concerns in the KKR camp.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrior have been tested positive for COVID and sent into isolation.

“Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19,” read the official statement from IPL T20.

“Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.

“The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results.

The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour,” it added.

Few Australian players and staff have already left the competition and returned home in recent days. However, Cricket Australia (CA) boss Nick Hockley made it clear earlier on Monday that they are not planning to arrange a charter flight to bring the remaining players home.

“There’s no suggestion at the moment of any charter flight. We’ve been in touch with the players there, and they are generally in good spirits,” Hockley told SEN radio as quoted by Fox Cricket.

“The work the BCCI has done around the (bio-secure) bubble means they are feeling safe and secure, and those we’ve talked to are generally planning to complete their playing commitments. The BCCI have come out and said they understand and want to support the players in making sure they get home safely at the end,” he added.

Eoin Morgan’s KKR are currently placed at the seventh spot in the points table with two wins in seven matches. On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led side is sitting at third position with five wins in as many games.