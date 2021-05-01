IPL 2021: MI vs CSK, Match 27: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 27th match of the ongoing IPL, Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

MI were having a difficult time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where they won only two out of their five matches. But, it looks like the Arun Jaitley Stadium has turned their fortunes where they registered a comprehensive win against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Rohit Sharma & Co. will be hoping for a string of victories from here on. They will be fielding with the same side that played in the last match.

On the other hand, CSK are placed at the top of the IPL 2021 points-table. They have been consistent, and every now and then, some player has taken the onus to perform for them. MS Dhoni will not tinker with the winning combination right now but will hope for his bowlers to dominate the show.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 32 | Mumbai Indians: 19 | Chennai Super Kings: 13 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The Delhi pitch is known to favour the batsmen. Once settled, the ball will come onto the bat, and they can go for big hits. The spinners can also extract some turn from the pitch. With the dew setting in, the team bowling second finds it difficult to grip the ball and use stock deliveries at will.

Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: KL Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

MI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 55-60

CSK Total: 170-180

Case 2:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

MI Total: 160-170

Team batting second to win the match.