IPL 2021: PBKS vs DC, Match 29: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 29th match of the ongoing IPL, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In their previous game, PBKS stunned Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by comprehensively beating them by 34 runs. Harpreet Brar proved his worth by showing Big 3 in the RCB team – Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers – the way to the pavilion, whereas Punjab skipper KL Rahul shined with the bat. PBKS will try to continue their exploits against DC. Dawid Malan might come in for out-of-form Nicholas Pooran.

On the other hand, DC have looked imperious with the bat and ball. Rishabh Pant & Co. have won five out of their seven matches and occupy the second position in points table. They will continue to field with their winning combination.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 27 | Punjab Kings: 15 | Delhi Capitals: 12 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report

The pitch at Motera is known for assisting both fast and spin bowlers. Spinners can extract the turn from the surface they need, whereas pacers can use their stock deliveries to bamboozle the batsmen. As seen in the previous matches, it will be difficult for the batters to score runs, unless they are well settled.

Probable XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, KL Rahul (c, wk), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

PBKS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 55-60

DC Total: 170-180

Case 2:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

PBKS Total: 165-175

Team batting second to win the match.