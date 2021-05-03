IPL 2021 – PBKS vs DC, WATCH: Deepak Hooda’s run-out after a terrible mix-up with Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings (PBKS) clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 29 of the ongoing IPL at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Put in to bat first, PBKS kept losing wickets at regular intervals. While their stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal played the anchor role, others failed to collaborate. PBKS were stationed at 87/3 in the fourteenth over before an inadvertent run-out left their batters Agarwal and Deepak Hooda anxious.

The incident happened in the third ball of the fourteenth over when Hooda had just come in to bat after the dismissal of Dawid Malan and was at the non-striker’s end. Agarwal, striving to rotate the strike, pushed an Axar Patel delivery to mid-off and called for a single.

Both the batters had barged out of their crease before Hooda stopped abruptly after seeing Shemron Hetmyer collect the white leather. Agarwal, who was already halfway down the pitch, continued his run, whereas Hooda turned back to the non-strikers’ end.

In an attempt to run them out, Patel first dislodged the bails at the non-strikers’ end before throwing the ball to the wicket-keeper, who also didn’t miss the opportunity to take advantage of the mix-up.

Asked to intervene, the third umpire declared Hooda out since none of the batters had reached the non-strikers’ end on time, and the latter was leading from the fore in his quest. Thus, the Baroda-cricketer had to depart after making a solitary run and PBKS’s endeavour to stitch a partnership failed once again.

With the help of late fireworks from Agarwal, PBKS mounted a decent 166/6 in their twenty overs which were chased by DC comprehensively within 18 overs.

With this loss, PBKS are positioned at the bottom half of the points table, winning just 3 out of 8 matches.