IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: WATCH – Ravi Bishnoi takes a blinder to end Harshal Patel’s explosive cameo

On Friday, Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Ravi Bishnoi pulled off a stunning catch to end RCB all-rounder Harshal Patel’s cameo (31 runs off 13 balls).

It all happened in the last over of RCB’s chase when Mohammed Shami bowled a low full toss on the stumps. Harshal swung his bat to send the ball out of the park but failed to time his shot to perfection.

Bishnoi ran in from long-off, made a full-stretched dive to complete the spectacular catch.

#RaviBishnoi rocking on the field.

He took another stunner catch against #rcb

During the match, Bishnoi also bowled one of the most economical spells in IPL 2021. He picked up the wickets Daniel Sams and Shahbaz Ahmed in his quota of 4 overs and gave away just 27 runs.

Notably, Bishnoi is the second-best economical bowler in the ongoing IPL. So far, he has bowled 12 overs and taken four wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.75 rpo.

PBKS gain two crucial points with a win over RCB

After put in to bat, PBKS openers – Chris Gayle and Rahul – fired with the bat before Harpreet Brar and Bishnoi shined with the ball to help their side register a thumping 34-run win over Virat Kohli’s RCB.

Rahul changed gears in the death overs to steer PBKS to 179/5. In reply, RCB could manage only 145/8 in their stipulated overs