IPL 2021: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, to undergo surgery

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul has been admitted to the hospital after he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Saturday night.

Rahul felt severe pain in the abdomen area and after not responding to the medication, he was moved to the emergency room. After some further tests, it was revealed that Rahul has been diagnosed with appendicitis, and it can only be resolved through surgery.

The official Twitter handle of PBKS revealed the news on their social media handles. They shared a statement with a caption: “Praying for KL Rahul’s health and speedy recovery.#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021”

“KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night, and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests, which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis,” the statement read.

“It will be resolved surgically, and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” it added.

The Karnataka stalwart is currently the Orange Cap holder in the ongoing fourteenth season of the IPL. Rahul has so far played seven matches and accumulated 331 runs at an impressive average of 66.20 and strike rate of 136.21, with 91 not out being his best score.

The right-handed batsman has also smashed as many as 4 half-centuries in the competition, along with 27 fours and 16 sixes.

Overall, Rahul is the 18th highest run-getter in IPL history. In 88 games, the 29-year-old has amassed 2978 runs at an average of 46.53 and a strike rate of 135.85. He also has two centuries and 25 half-tons to his credit.