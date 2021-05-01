IPL 2021: WATCH – Punjab Kings management imitates KL Rahul’s trademark celebration after he hits his fifty

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul had a wonderful outing on Friday when he led his team to victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Karnataka stalwart showed excellent form with the willow, scoring an unbeaten 91 from 57 deliveries to help Punjab post a competitive total of 179/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

With his spectacular inning, Rahul also surpassed Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan to claim the Orange Cap. The right-handed batsman has so far accumulated 331 runs from seven matches, including four half-centuries. Dhawan, on the other hand, has 311 runs from the same number of games.

During the Punjab innings, one moment captured everyone’s attention when Punjab Kings management appreciated Rahul’s effort of scoring 4th fifty of the fourteenth season in a unique style. The management, including some family members of players, were seen copying Rahul’s trademark celebration. The members put their hands on the ears, something which the Mangalore-lad does after completing any landmark.

Here is the video:

Punjab climbs to the fifth spot in the standings

Apart from Rahul, power-hitter Chris Gayle made a valuable contribution to the team’s total as he scored 46 from 24 balls at a strike rate of 191.67.

In reply, the Virat Kohli-led RCB could only manage to reach 145/8 in their stipulated 20 overs, losing the contest by 34 runs. Kohli (35), Rajat Patidar (31) and Harshal Patel (31) were the only players who could cross the 30-run mark.

Rookie spinner Harpreet Brar did the maximum damage after picking up a three-wicket haul for 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Brar completely demolished the RCB batting by first cleaning up Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in back-to-back deliveries, followed by the dismissal of RCB’s backbone AB de Villiers.

Ravi Bishnoi also shined with the ball, bagging two scalps for 17 runs in his complete set of 4 overs. With the victory, Punjab climbed up to the fifth spot in the points table.