IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals announces Liam Livingstone’s replacement for remaining season

England batsman Liam Livingstone pulled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 because of “bubble fatigue” last week.

His IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR), had confirmed that the 27-year-old has returned home.

“We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can,” the Royals had said.

Livingstone toured South Africa and India with the England squad earlier this year and also played in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.

Because of COVID-19 pandemic, international series and T20 leagues are taking place in bio-secure bubbles. Players are often only allowed to leave their hotel rooms for matches and practice sessions.

Livingstone, who didn’t play a single game for the Royals in IPL 2021, has now been replaced by South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.

Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two Under-19 World Cups.

Rajasthan’s next IPL encounter is against Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (May 2) afternoon.