IPL 2021: RR vs SRH, Match 28: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off each other in the 28th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday (May 2). It would a be day game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting 3:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan lost their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) and they will aim to come up with a better performance. The top-order failure has been an issue for the Sanju Samson-led side so far and they will have to put a good show in the remaining matches.

On the other hand, Sunrisers have struggled to get going. They have won just one game out of six. With David Warner being sacked from captaincy and the management saying they will make a change to their overseas batsmen could see Jason Roy making his debut for the 2016 IPL winners.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 13 | RR: 6 | SRH: 7 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report

The Delhi pitch has been good for batting. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and scores in the range of 180-190 have been a par score.

Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner/Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Match Predictions

Case 1:

RR wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

RR Total: 170-180

Case 2:

SRH wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 50-55

SRH Total: 180-190

SRH to win the match.