IPL 2021: SRH vs MI, Match 31: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

The 31st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (May 04).

SRH are struggling with six losses out of seven matches in the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league. Not only this, they have also changed their captain by removing David Warner and giving the responsibility to Kane Williamson.

Though the change in leadership role didn’t work as the ‘Orange Army’ lost their previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The move to drop Warner from the playing XI against RR and including Mohammad Nabi failed to make an impact in the game.

It’s highly unlikely that Nabi will get a chance again, but considering the management’s views about Warner, the Aussie opener might also miss another contest. In this case, all-rounder Jason Holder might get a place in the playing XI.

On the other hand, Mumbai have returned to the winning ways after losing few matches in the early stage of the league. The defending champions are placed at the fourth spot in the points table with four wins out of seven games.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to come up with the same XI as they fielded in their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Head-to-Head record

Played: 17 | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8 | Mumbai Indians: 9 | No Result: 0

Pitch report:

The tracks at Arun Jaitley Stadium have assisted the batters so far. The short boundaries have helped power strikers to punish bowlers all around the ground. MI have quite a few hitters, and they would be looking to take the full advantage of it.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

SRH wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

MI total: 175-185

Case 2:

MI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

SRH total: 170-180

Team batting second to win the contest.