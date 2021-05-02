IPL 2021: WATCH – Riyan Parag hilariously imitates Virender Sehwag’s batting style and expressions

Rajasthan Royals (RR) young star Riyan Parag leaves no opportunity to entertain his fans with his unique tactics both on and off the field. Last year, the Assam cricketer captured all the attention with his ‘Bihu’ dance celebration.

When it comes to the ongoing fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Riyan introduced the brand-new ‘selfie celebration’ in which he was partnered by his teammate Rahul Tewatia.

Now, the 19-year-old has again grabbed fans’ eyballs with his attempt to perfectly mimic former India opener Virender Sehwag‘s batting style. A video of such was shared by the official Twitter handle of Royals where Riyan can be seen playing a guessing game called ‘Heads Up’ with his colleague Shreyas Gopal.

Riyan was supposed to act without speaking, and Gopal had to guess which players’ expression his friend is doing. After getting the task, Riyan tried to wittily copy Sehwag’s antics at the crease. He dropped his shoulder and perfectly imitated Viru’s well-known facial expressions from former times.

Initially, Gopal was unable to guess the answer as he went on to take names of Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni, Liam Livingstone and Sir Vivian Richards. However, when Riyan tried to copy the trademark cut shot of Sehwag, Gopal got the hint and took Sehwag’s name.

Here is the video:

While uploading the funny video, the Royals Twitter handle also tagged Sehwag and asked him whether he liked it or not. The cricketer-turned-commentator responded and termed the antics of Riyan as ‘brilliant’.

Bahut khoob — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 1, 2021

Riyan didn’t have an impressive season so far for the 2008 winners. The right-handed batsman has played six games, scoring 63 runs only at a dreadful average of 15.75, with 46 being his best score. Riyan has smashed 6 fours and 3 sixes in the tournament.

However, when it comes to fielding, Riyan has impressed everyone with his outstanding efforts in the out-field, especially his catches in deep field positions. The youngster has so far taken as many as six catches which is 4th highest after Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja and Steve Smith.