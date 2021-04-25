IPL 2021: Netizens go crazy over Riyan Parag’s ‘selfie celebration’ with Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals (RR) young star Riyan Parag captured all the limelight in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he had introduced the ‘Bihu’ dance celebration. Now, in the ongoing fourteenth season of the cash-rich league, the Assam cricketer once again displayed a unique celebration.

In the Saturday night fixture between RR and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Riyan came up with a brand-new celebration where he teamed up with all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

It all happened on the second ball of the final over of KKR innings when Pat Cummins, who scored a remarkable unbeaten 34-ball 66 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous encounter, whacked the ball into deep mid-wicket but only found the fielder.

Riyan took the catch cleanly and brought out the new ‘selfie’ celebration. He immediately called Tewatia, who was positioned at the square leg, to join him in the unique celebration. Both posed for a fake selfie using the cricket ball as the camera.

Watch the clip here:

It was the second time in the game that Riyan and Tewatia had executed the ‘selfie celebration’. During the 16th over, when the 19-year-old caught Rahul Tripathi, he had done similar antics with his partner-in-crime Tewatia.

The cricket fans were in complete awe of Riyan’s magnificent fielding followed by exceptional celebration as they couldn’t stop themselves from talking about it on the microblogging website Twitter.

Here is how netizens reacted:

Riyan Parag's cool catches and cute celebrations deserve a separate Insta reel. Please, @rajasthanroyals. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 24, 2021

Earlier Ravindra Jadeja 's calling celebration and now Riyan Parag doing selfie celebration after taking the catch 😃 is something new . #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/DOLgE06GtU — Papsee Tannu ( TAX CHOR ) (@Ch__utiyahain) April 24, 2021

Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia make sure that people enjoy the game.

This selfie celebration is new! 😂#KKRvsRR #KKRvRR #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/XrZzyOkgBI — Khushi🌻 (@khushhay) April 24, 2021

Riyan Parag is All Praises for His On Field Coolness nd Cuteness..❤️🥳😘🤘@ParagRiyan Is Simply Awsm😎 Meanwhile Indian Cricket Fans To #RishabhPant who Thought He Is the only One To Do This…😁😏😁#RiyanParag #RRvKKR #RR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/DnqLgyLvQw — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) April 24, 2021

Riyan Parag's catches and his celebration in the field has a separate fanbase😂 especially his Bihu dance and today taking a selfie with Tewatia imagining the white ball as his camera was one of the most cutest moment in ipl😂 — Suberthi Das (@suberthi_09) April 24, 2021

If you hate Riyan Parag for his celebration, you are not enjoying cricket. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 24, 2021

You just can't hate Riyan Parag – he is just a great character. pic.twitter.com/AvzZhRqfd4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2021

Meanwhile, in the match, Rajasthan defeated the Knight Riders by six wickets to register their second win in the tournament. After choosing to bowl first, the Royals restricted KKR at 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Chris Morris was the main highlight in RR’s brilliant bowling performance. The South African all-rounder picked up four wickets for 23 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, the Jaipur-based franchise chased down the paltry target in 18.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Captain Sanju Samson top-scored with an unbeaten 42, while David Miller also remained not on 24 to take their team over the finish line.