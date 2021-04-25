IPL 2021: Netizens go crazy over Riyan Parag’s ‘selfie celebration’ with Rahul Tewatia

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Riyan Parag displayed brilliant fielding against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

  • Riyan broke into a unique celebration that went viral on social media.

Riyan Parag selfie celebration with Rahul Tewatia (Image Source: @IPLT20)
Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals (RR) young star Riyan Parag captured all the limelight in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he had introduced the ‘Bihu’ dance celebration. Now, in the ongoing fourteenth season of the cash-rich league, the Assam cricketer once again displayed a unique celebration.

In the Saturday night fixture between RR and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Riyan came up with a brand-new celebration where he teamed up with all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

It all happened on the second ball of the final over of KKR innings when Pat Cummins, who scored a remarkable unbeaten 34-ball 66 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous encounter, whacked the ball into deep mid-wicket but only found the fielder.

Riyan took the catch cleanly and brought out the new ‘selfie’ celebration. He immediately called Tewatia, who was positioned at the square leg, to join him in the unique celebration. Both posed for a fake selfie using the cricket ball as the camera.

Watch the clip here:

It was the second time in the game that Riyan and Tewatia had executed the ‘selfie celebration’. During the 16th over, when the 19-year-old caught Rahul Tripathi, he had done similar antics with his partner-in-crime Tewatia.

The cricket fans were in complete awe of Riyan’s magnificent fielding followed by exceptional celebration as they couldn’t stop themselves from talking about it on the microblogging website Twitter.

Here is how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, in the match, Rajasthan defeated the Knight Riders by six wickets to register their second win in the tournament. After choosing to bowl first, the Royals restricted KKR at 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Chris Morris was the main highlight in RR’s brilliant bowling performance. The South African all-rounder picked up four wickets for 23 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, the Jaipur-based franchise chased down the paltry target in 18.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Captain Sanju Samson top-scored with an unbeaten 42, while David Miller also remained not on 24 to take their team over the finish line.

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Riyan Parag, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement