IPL 2021 – WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan hilariously drops to his knees on Dinesh Karthik’s stumping appeal

Fun and amusement are guaranteed whenever Shikhar Dhawan is around. Be it on the field or off the field, Dhawan never misses a chance to give his fans a dose of entertainment. A glimpse of such was seen during the 25th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

During the game, Dhawan and Karthik got involved in a sidesplitting moment when the Tamil Nadu cricketer appealed for a stumping chance. It all happened in the 12th over of DC’s run-chase when Karthik made a loud, stumping appeal to remove Dhawan.

The wicketkeeper pleaded and was seen pointing fingers at the DC opener. However, then Dhawan came up with an amazing reply as he immediately dropped his bat and fell to his knees. Both the players then smiled and resumed their respective roles.

Here is the video:

Enjoy playing under his coaching: Dhawan on Ricky Ponting

DC registered their fifth victory of the fourteenth season after they defeated KKR in the match. Opener Prithvi Shaw shined with the bat as he scored a tremendous 82 from 41 deliveries packed with 11 fours and three sixes at an impressive strike rate of 200. Dhawan also played a fine knock of 46 runs.

After the game, the left-handed batsman heaped praises on DC head coach Ricky Ponting, stating the Tasmanian keeps the DC unit together as a family. Dhawan said he enjoys Ponting’s coaching as he pays attention to everyone’s concern, including the net bowlers as well.

“I enjoy playing under Ricky’s coaching. He’s a great coach; our team is a strong family. He keeps everyone together, all the boys in the squad, even the net bowlers; he makes sure he takes good care of them. That’s a great sign, and I really appreciate him for that,” said Dhawan at the post-match presentation.