IPL or PSL? England pacer Tymal Mills reveals which one is better and why

England fast bowler Tymal Mills opened up on the differences between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Mills has been a part of both PSL – since 2016 – and the IPL in 2017. While the Dewsbury-born could only participate in 5 IPL matches, he has made a name for himself in the PSL, representing Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators during four seasons so far.

Mills opined that though IPL is the biggest tournament globally, the spectators are no less in their Pakistan counterpart.

“The IPL is the biggest league in the world. Nobody can ever deny it. I have seen that and experienced it on and off the field. The PSL, I have played for 4 years. Last year, I played a whole edition which was held in Pakistan, the crowds were brilliant,” Mills told Times Now.

Talking about the competitive environment in the PSL, Mills reckoned that finding a place as a speedster is tough in the T20 extravaganza since there is no dearth of pacers in Pakistan.

“The stadiums are the same sizes as India, they are largely sold out and there is a real passion. On the field, the PSL is tough as an overseas fast bowler because there are so many quick bowlers in Pakistan, the balance of teams is different,” the Sussex cricketer expounded.

However, the 28-year-old believes that IPL is the most competitive tournament around the globe since there is more participation from world-class players, making it necessary for the cricketers to toil hard and perform best lest they get snubbed from their sides.

“The IPL is the highest standard. All countries are available. The money is obviously there. The environment breeds success. Only the best survive. If you don’t perform, you get moved on and someone else comes in. That’s the environment of the IPL and that’s why it is the number-one T20 league in the world,” Mills concluded.