Pakistan Super League 2021 set to resume in Abu Dhabi; confirms PCB

The remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 is ready to take place in Abu Dhabi in June after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that it has received all approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to organise the T20 event.

“We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go,” said Wasim Khan, the PCB chief executive in a statement.

The PCB will now hold an online meeting with all the respective six franchise owners to update them about the latest developments in order to revise logistics and prepare the departure plans. PCB chief expressed his gratitude towards the UAE government for helping the apex Pakistan board conclude the T20 league.

“We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event.”

“The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course. The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world,” added Wasim.

Notably, the sixth edition of PSL was postponed in March earlier this year after quite a few COVID-19 cases originated in different camps. Only 14 league stage matches could take place, with the last one being played on March 3.