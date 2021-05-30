Irfan Pathan’s wife Safa Baig reacts to her ‘blurred picture’ controversy

Not so long ago, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was targeted by users after a family photograph of him with his son and wife went viral on social media. In the picture, Irfan’s wife, Safa Baig’s face was blurred, and people alleged that he did not allow Safa to reveal her face. However, later the Vadodara-lad clarified that it was Safa’s choice to blur her face.

Now, Safa has also dropped her opinion on the whole controversy. In a chat with Times of India, Irfan’s better-half stated that it was completely her choice to blur the picture, and Irfan had “nothing to do” with it.

“I had created an Instagram account for Imran, and I post stuff there so that he can look back at some lovely memories once he grows up. I handle this account, and I had blurred my face out of choice for this particular photograph. It was completely my decision, and Irfan had absolutely nothing to do with it,” said Safa.

“I never thought that posting a harmless family photograph would create a needless controversy like this. I am a very private person, and I never like to be the centre of attraction. Even when Irfan gets papped, I immediately move away,” she added.

Some fans had also accused Irfan of being an ‘oppressive person’, and Safa responded to this by sharing an incident when she moved to India from her birthplace Saudi Arabia after her marriage. Safa revealed how Irfan supported her at the passport office for not ‘using his surname’.

“For those who have been accusing Irfan of being an oppressive husband, I want to share an incident because they know nothing about him as a person. I was born and brought up in Saudi Arabia, and when I moved to India after marriage, I had to visit the passport office to change the details and apply for a new passport. I told the lady at the counter that I wanted to retain my maiden name, but still, she asked Irfan thrice, ‘Sir, is it fine with you if she doesn’t use your surname?’ He told her, ‘If she is ok with it, what problems can I have? She has the right to choose what she wants.’ That’s the kind of person he is, and so, I feel really sad when people write such nasty things about him on social media,” Safa added further.