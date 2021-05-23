Jamaica Tallawahas retains Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite and five other players for CPL 2021

West Indies power-hitter Andre Russell is all set to represent Jamaica Tallawahs in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. In the previous year, Russell had said that CPL 2020 would be his last season with Tallawahs calling them the ‘weirdest franchise’. However, Russell will play for Tallawahs again as the franchise has retained the power-striker along with other all-rounders Carlos Brathwaite and Rovman Powell.

The Tallawahs has also retained Chadwick Walton and Fidel Edwards for the 2021 season. Two other players who have been reserved are left-arm spinner Verasammy Permaul and ICC Americas player from last season, Ryan Persaud.

“The Tallawahs have retained West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite as well as Rovman Powell and Chadwick Walton. Fidel Edwards returned to the Hero CPL in 2020, and he has been held on to for the 2021 season after impressing with his pace last year,” read a statement on the CPL website.

“The Tallawahs are also welcoming back left-arm spinner Verasammy Permaul and their ICC Americas player from last season, Ryan Persaud. The Tallawahs have 10 spots to fill to complete their squad, and these will be announced in the coming weeks.,” the statement added.

The 2021 edition of CPL will get underway on August 28 and run till September 19. All the fixtures will take place at Warner Park in St Kitts. Only 50% of the spectators at the 8000-seat venue will be allowed after submitting the vaccination proof.

CPL CEO Pete Russell thanked St Kitts and Nevis government along with Cricket West Indies (CWI) for making sure the window of CPL 2021 gets confirmed and the mega T20 event takes place once again.

“It is really exciting to have the tournament window for 2021 confirmed, and I would like to thank St Kitts & Nevis government for agreeing to host this year’s event. We would also like to extend our thanks to Cricket West Indies for helping us create this window in a busy summer of cricket for them. We are looking forward to once again successfully staging the Hero CPL in 2021,” said Russell.