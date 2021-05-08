James Neesham reacts hilariously on Jasprit Bumrah’s birthday post for wife Sanjana

Indian frontline speedster Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan earlier this year in a private ceremony.

The couple, however, could not spend much time together as both of them had to resume their work soon after the marriage. Now, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) being suspended and everyone returning home for a few weeks before taking off for the next tour.

The Indian cricket star posted an adorable picture with his better half on Thursday on social media.

“Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you,” he wrote.

While the picture saw the comment section being flooded with messages from the fans, one comment made the headlines. Jimmy Neesham, well-known for his social media antics, posted yet another funny comment on the picture.

The New Zealand all-rounder wrote how he first thought that Bumrah was referring to his bowling partner Trent Boult in the caption.

“Thought you were talking about @trrrent_ for a minute.”

Over the years, both Boult and Bumrah have become one of the most successful bowling combos in the IPL. The duo’s ability to swing the ball and their artistry to stop the run flow in death overs won matches for Mumbai Indians (MI). It is pretty evident that they share a great relationship, both on the field and off the field.

The 27-year-old Indian sensation has had an indifferent season this year. He was hit for the most runs in one match, giving away 56 runs in 4 overs, much unlike his regular figures. Before the cash-rich tournament was called off, he had picked six wickets in 7 matches.

India has announced its squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played from June 18-22 this year. Bumrah, heading the pace attack, would be under pressure to perform in the finale.