Jason Behrendorff’s wife reacts after the pacer and other Australian players leave India amid COVID-19 scare

The Indian Premier League (IPL) suspension has left the Australian cricketers looking for a roof over their heads. The Board for Cricket in India (BCCI) is finding ways to send the foreign players back to their country.

The Australian Government’s new order making the journey from India to Australia illegal has left both the players and the BCCI scratching their heads to reach a haven. Around 38 Aussies, along with Jason Behrendorff, decided to fly off to the Maldives until the travel restrictions in their country are lifted.

Jason, opting to leave for the Maldives did not go well with the social media users, as around 9000 Australians are currently stuck in India due to the travel restrictions. The pacer’s wife, Juvelle, had to face hate comments on several occasions. Reacting to the entire episode, Juvelle said that that the players need to find a safe refuge for themselves since the IPL’s bio bubble had been burst.

“They need to get out of India as the biosecurity bubble is no longer and they are going to be left to fend for themselves.”

“They aren’t jumping the queue and they aren’t asking the Australian Government to pay for any special flights or anything. The players are willing to do whatever the Government wants them to do and just sit in a line and wait.”

The 31-year-old bowler’s wife further stated, “Once they complete two weeks of quarantine in the Maldives, they will follow the same application process like all Australians has to get home.”

The Australians are currently in Maldives until the travel restrictions ease in their country. They will be returning to their country via chartered flights organised by the BCCI.

Juvelle had a styling enterprise that had been hit badly due to COVID-19. She further went on to state that her husband plays to “keep a roof over their head”.