KL Rahul shares a health update after his appendicitis surgery

Team India batsman KL Rahul, who captains Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has shared an update concerning his health after undergoing appendicitis surgery a few days ago.

Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis before the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the COVID-19 breached the bio bubble of different teams and infected the players along with the support staff.

Rahul was ruled out of IPL 2021 prior to his side’s clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) after the complaint of acute pain in his stomach. He was then shifted to a hospital, where Rahul underwent surgery in order to get his appendix removed.

“KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night, and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests, which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically, and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” PBKS had said in an official statement.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka stalwart shared a health update with his fans on social media. Taking to Twitter, Rahul shared a photo of him spending some quality time with his dogs.

“Healing,” Rahul kept things short while captioning the image.

The Bengaluru-lad played seven matches in IPL 2021 and amassed 331 runs at a notable average of 66.20 and strike rate of 136.21, with 91 not out being his top score. He smashed as many as four half-centuries in the tournament, along with 27 fours and 16 sixes.

Overall, Rahul is the 18th highest run-getter in IPL history. The 29-year-old has played 88 games, accumulating 2978 runs at an average of 46.53 and a strike rate of 135.85. He also has two hundreds and 25 half-centuries to his name in IPL.