Krunal Pandya’s posts a ‘Special Sunday’ picture with Agastya; Natasha Stankovic reacts

India cricketer Krunal Pandya recently shared an adorable picture with his nephew Agastya and two dogs on social media.

“Special Sunday with special company,” the Baroda all-rounder wrote, sharing the image on Instagram.

Agastya is Hardik Pandya’s ten month-old son. Krunal is frequently seen posting pictures with his nephew on social media. While Krunal’s better-half Pankhuri Sharma left hearts in the comment section, Natasha Stankovic, Hardik’s wife, grabbed the opportunity to share the brother-in-law’s post on her account.

Natasha and Hardik got married in May last year, and were blessed with a baby boy on July 30, 2020. The couple is quite popular and frequently shares pictures of themselves on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Krunal made his One Day International (ODI) debut earlier this year against England. The 30-year-old marked the occasion with a match-winning half-century scoring an unbeaten 58 in 31 balls with seven fours and two sixes, and also took a wicket.

The Pandya brothers were last spotted in the now-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise. However, the brothers did not find their way in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by a 5-Test match series against England.

Krunal and Hardik are expected to be a part of prospective India’s tour to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is.