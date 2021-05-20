Michael Bevan quizzes the bowlers’ involvement in ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test

Cricket Australia (CA) is looking to reopen the famous sandpaper gate after one of the former accused, Cameron Bancroft, alleged that his side’s bowlers knew of the ball-tampering.

The incident had happened in 2018 during the Cape Town Test against South Africa when Bancroft was caught on camera polishing the ball with sandpaper.

The then Australian skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were found guilty in the proceedings that followed and were barred from all forms of competitive cricket for a year, whereas Bancroft was dropped from the game for a period of 9 months.

Recently the tainted incident made headlines when Bancroft tacitly implied that the involvement of the bowlers was “self explanatory.”

The cricketing fraternity was aghast with England pacer Stuart Broad even stating how his side’s speedsters are aware of any changes in the shine and seam of the ball.

Talking about the same, former Australian player Michael Bevan took to Twitter on Tuesday and quizzed as to why only three players were sanctioned in the controversy. Bevan enunciated that the bowlers must have been aware of the trickery.

“How can this still be going on 3 years later!! Surely every player must have been interviewed? Surely the bowlers must have known? How then can only 3 players be sanctioned??,” the left-handed tweeted.

How can this still be going on 3 years later!! Surely every player must have been interviewed? Surely the bowlers must have known? How then can only 3 players be sanctioned?? https://t.co/Rvn0Vsfhv0 — Michael Bevan (@mbevan12) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, four Aussie bowlers- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh– who were a part of the Cape Town Test issued a statement rubbishing claims that questioned their integrity.