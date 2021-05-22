Mohammed Shami shares the funny side of Virat Kohli’s wild celebrations

Indian skipper Virat Kohli believes in leading his team from the front. The Delhi-born cricketer is quite a rage, and his celebrations make rounds on social media as soon as India barrages the oppositions.

Talking about the same, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami revealed that his teammate could match legendary speedsters when it comes to aggression.

“Fast bowlers are very aggressive, both old and new. But the one player who could probably emulate their aggression is our own captain!,” Shami told India TV on Wednesday.

Shami humorously added that sometimes the veteran batsman is so elated at the fall of a wicket that it leaves the former perplexed as to who spluttered their contenders.

“Sometimes, when a picture of Virat’s celebration of a wicket goes viral on social media, I funnily ask him, ‘Was it my wicket or yours?’ He celebrates more than the bowlers! Sometimes he points out that you don’t look too happy with the wicket, so I simply tell him, ‘You did all the celebration for me!,” the veteran seamer asserted.

However, concluding on a serious note, Shami praised his captain as the latter has so far led his team brilliantly and also proved his worth as a batsman.

“But it is important to have fun on the field. Virat shows aggression, obviously, but as a unit, he has led the team brilliantly so far. In addition, he is a very aggressive batsman too,” the Amroha-born added.

The duo can also be seen exchanging hilarious messages on social media.

Meanwhile, Shami will be travelling to England along with the sub-continental team on June 2 to participate in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by a five-match clash with the hosts.