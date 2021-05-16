Mohammed Siraj posts a heartwarming note for his late father on Eid-Ul-Fitr

India forgot the pandemic for a moment as people celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr throughout the country. Cricketing superstars even indulged in the merrymaking as they wished their fans and followers on the auspicious occasion.

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj too took to Instagram to wish his followers on the festival. Siraj shared a picture with his family in ethnic wear and wrote a few lines in his native language, Hindi.

“EID UL FITR MUBARAK. Maa baap ka saath ho tou har din Eid jaisa hota hai aur na ho tou EID ka din bhi udaas dikhta hai. Miss you Pappa,” the 27-year-old wrote.

The lines roughly meant that if we have our parents with us, then every day is a happy one like the festive, but if our guardians are not with us, then even a festive day can be sad and dull.

The Hyderabad-born tacitly informed his fans that he was missing his father on this day and wanted to share happiness with him.

Siraj’s father left for his heavenly abode in November last year when the seamer was on the tour of Australia with the Indian Team.

Though the right-armer was given a choice to travel back home, he denied the opportunity due to his national duties and the COVID-19.

However, Siraj visited his father’s grave as soon as he landed in India and spent some time there.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza, among other superstars, took to social media to extend their wishes on the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration.

Whilst, Sachin wished his followers health, happiness and prosperity, Kohli urged his fans to stay safe from the novel coronavirus.

“Wishing everyone good health, happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. #EidMubarak,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

“In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe,” Kohli tweeted.