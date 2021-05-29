MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shares a nostalgic picture of her husband

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni headed back to his home after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 got suspended due to a rise in coronavirus cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 last year through an Instagram post.

The only captain to win three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 – has since then enjoyed his family life with only participating in the IPL.

The 39-year-old often updates his fans with the latest happenings of his life and is often seen having a merry time with his daughter, Ziva.

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has also gained a massive following on social networking sites and regularly posts pictures of their private life.

In one such post, Sakshi shared a throwback image of her husband playing indoor cricket with some young boys in 2009.

Dhoni can be seen in his traditional position of a wicket-keeper behind the stumps while one of his young friends is batting.

“Blast from the past! Why did you guys grow up? 2009,” Sakshi captioned her post.

The nostalgic post soon became viral on social media as it gained more than 3 lacs likes within a few hours.

Sakshi had earlier made headlines when throwback pictures of her childhood days had emerged along with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Later it was revealed that when Anushka’s father was posted in a small town of Assam, the two had studied together at St. Mary’s.

While Anushka was donning a ‘Ghaghara’ just like her idol Madhuri Dixit, Sakshi was dressed as a fairy in a fancy dress competition.

Meanwhile, Dhoni would be seen in action once again when the stalled IPL 2021 would be resumed in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).