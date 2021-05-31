Navdeep Saini draws flak from netizens for his shirtless gawdy bike rashness

Posted On / /
  • Navdeep Saini posted a video of his Harley Davidson bike stunt.

  • Social media users trolled the cricketer for his presentation.

Navdeep Saini ( Image Source: Twitter)
India pacer Navdeep Saini had a horrendous time following the Australian tour 2020/21 as he was dropped from the team with the emergence of speedsters like Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur.

Saini had bagged four wickets in two Tests he played before falling victim to a groin injury.

After the Border Gavaskar series, Saini failed to make the cut in Team India for their series against England. Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 also went down the same vein as he was given only a solitary chance to field for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he bowled two overs to remain wicketless and conceded 27 runs.

Post stalling of the cash-rich tournament, the Karnal-born has been spending time at his home as he was also excluded from the recently announced squad of the India tour of England and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The 28-year-old recently took to Twitter to share a video of his ‘Harley Davidson’ motorbike. In the video, Saini was seen accelerating the bike with a grip at the clutch to storm a cloud of dust with his rear tire.

“Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear @harleydavidson,” Saini tweeted.

However, netizens didn’t seem impressed with his bombastic show as they started trolling the Delhi cricketer.

While some took a dig at him for being loud, others slammed Saini for not performing well on the cricket field.

Meanwhile, Saini would be waiting for the recommencement of the IPL 2021 at United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September to silence the critics with his performance.

About the Author:
RITVAN PANDE
Ritvan is an avid cricket fan who loves watching and playing cricket. Cricket is not only his favourite sport but also his passion. You can write to him at ritvan.medad@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
