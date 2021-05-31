Navdeep Saini draws flak from netizens for his shirtless gawdy bike rashness

India pacer Navdeep Saini had a horrendous time following the Australian tour 2020/21 as he was dropped from the team with the emergence of speedsters like Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur.

Saini had bagged four wickets in two Tests he played before falling victim to a groin injury.

After the Border Gavaskar series, Saini failed to make the cut in Team India for their series against England. Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 also went down the same vein as he was given only a solitary chance to field for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he bowled two overs to remain wicketless and conceded 27 runs.

Post stalling of the cash-rich tournament, the Karnal-born has been spending time at his home as he was also excluded from the recently announced squad of the India tour of England and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The 28-year-old recently took to Twitter to share a video of his ‘Harley Davidson’ motorbike. In the video, Saini was seen accelerating the bike with a grip at the clutch to storm a cloud of dust with his rear tire.

“Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear @harleydavidson,” Saini tweeted.

Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear @harleydavidson pic.twitter.com/iosa8wS2ya — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) May 30, 2021

However, netizens didn’t seem impressed with his bombastic show as they started trolling the Delhi cricketer.

While some took a dig at him for being loud, others slammed Saini for not performing well on the cricket field.

Nonsense — Tarun gupta (@tarunsep24) May 30, 2021

Down bad — Shayan Khan (@Melbourne169) May 30, 2021

tab hi sochu pollution itna kyu badh gaya hai — Vijay Shenkar (@Vijay_Shenkar) May 30, 2021

Paise aagye class nhi aai .. ye nibbo jese kaam krwa lo — agyaat (@khasadmiparty12) May 30, 2021

Bhai fatfati se style🔥🔥

Mai bhi Papa ke splendor se ye cheez krunga😌 Shayad Cricketer ban jau😋 — ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 (Masked😷) (@HarshRo45__) May 30, 2021

Jabse twitter pe aya hai tabse bowling has gone for a toss man..

Plse don't be next Unmukt Chand of Delhi 🙏

U have struggled to get thr, plse concentrate on bowling than doin all this on social media — ThirdEye (@ThirdEy80982744) May 30, 2021

SIR AAP MERI SHIRT LELO HEIGHT ALMOST SAME HI HAI MERI, YAA INHE CONTACT KRLO @SonuSood — Mranank Rajput (@ImN0tVKOHli) May 30, 2021

Ye ek general tendency hai bhai… jab kisi k paas Naya-naya power ya paisa aata hai or dimaag par Chad jaata hai to wo show-off karta hai..

wahi ye kar raha hai, to gaali to khaayegi hi. — Dev Rajput (@Dpsinghster) May 30, 2021

Cricket shuru karwao jaldi. Cricketers pe bura asar padh raha h😕 — Aparna🧘‍♀ (@AppeFizzz) May 30, 2021

Maine socha pichle saal pace dekh ke ye steyn Jaisa banega. Lekin bhai ye tho male dinchak Pooja nikhala 😭😭 — Ash (@Ashwasmaran) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Saini would be waiting for the recommencement of the IPL 2021 at United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September to silence the critics with his performance.