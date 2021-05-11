PAK vs ZIM: Law of Karma hits Abid Ali in the second Test – WATCH

Pakistan whitewashed Zimbabwe (2-0) in the recently concluded Test series. Babar Azam and his men are set to fly off to their home for the second-leg of Pakistan Premier League (PSL) after winning four series consecutively in the African continent. Earlier, they got the better of South Africa by winning 2-1 in ODIs, 3-1 in T20Is, followed by a 2-1 victory against Zimbabwe in the T20I series.

In the second Test, the cricket fraternity witnessed a series of painful events that involved Pakistan batsman Abid Ali and Zimbabwe batsman Roy Kaia.

It all started on the first day of the game when Abid was on strike. Tendai Chisoro came in to bowl a slightly shortish delivery outside the off-stump, which was smashed on the backfoot straight to the forward short-leg’s right knee.

Kaia, unfortunately, was the one fielding at that position. He was in such extreme pain that he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

Abid, remained unbeaten on 215 and stiched a 236-run partnership for the second wicket with Azhar Ali, who scored 126 in the first innings.

On the second day of the match, during the Zimbabwe innings, Kaia came out to bat late. The law of karma started for Abid when bowler Sajid Ali came into the attack. The Pakistan opener was stationed at short-leg when a fuller delivery outside off was bowled only to get swept straight to short-leg’s left elbow. Abid had to be later taken off the field to get treatment.

In the first innings, Zimbabwe could manage to score only 132 and in the second essay, they were bundled out for 231. The hosts lost the Test by an innings and 147 runs. Abid, for his 215, was adjudged the “Man of the Match” while Hasan Ali, with 14 wickets which included two 5-fers, was awarded the “Player of the Tournament”.

The Men in Green finished at the fifth place in the ICC World Test Championship, with skipper Babar winning all four Tests in his captaincy.