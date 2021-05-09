Pat Cummins set to become a father; fiancee Becky Boston shares baby bump pictures

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star bowler Pat Cummins is set to become a father in the upcoming Spring. On Sunday, the KKR, through their official Twitter handle, shared the news and congratulated Cummins and his fiancee Becky Boston.

“What a fantastic piece of news on #MothersDay,” KKR wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Cummins’ long-time girlfriend Becky, who he got engaged to last year in February, had already shared the good news back on April 23 via her official Instagram handle.

“I can’t hide this happiness any longer!! Baby Boston Cummins will be joining us in Spring. We are so excited to meet you!!! @Patcummins30,” Becky had captioned the image of her mini baby bump.

Cummins is currently in Maldives along with the remaining Australian contingent from the IPL after the competition was indefinitely postponed last week. The Aussies have to spend the quarantine period in Maldives as the Australian government has levied a travel ban on flights from India after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Earlier, Cummins was also the first cricketer to support India’s fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, donating $50,000 to the cause.

“India is a country I have come to love dearly over the years, and the people here are one of the warmest and kindest I have met. To know so many are suffering so much this time saddens me greatly. As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good.”

“With that in mind, I have made a contribution specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals. I encourage my fellow IPL players – and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India’s passion and generosity – to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000,” Cummins had written in a statement.