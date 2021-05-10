Pat Cummins tags Mayank Agarwal instead of TV presenter Mayanti Langer in a social media goof-up

Australian pacer Pat Cummins recently made the buzz when he donated AUD 50,000 to support India’s fight against COVID-19. Initially, he pledged to contribute to PM Care’s Fund but at the last moment decided to swing the funds to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Appeal.

The 28-year-old panned eyes on Sunday (May 9) when he tagged Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Mayank Agarwal instead of TV Presenter Mayanti Langer on a social media post in a gaffe.

Cummins had attended a YouTube show where he interacted with Mayanti and shared the details on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Good fun chatting to @mayankcricket and @Swannyg66 on the Players Lounge Podcast a couple of weeks back! https://t.co/elURWhdx4v — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 9, 2021

Taking cognisance of Cummins’ mistake, Agarwal was quick to point out that the former had tagged the wrong person.

“You got the wrong person Pat,” the Bengaluru-born responded.

@patcummins30 You got the wrong person Pat 😊 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 9, 2021

Mayanti was also amused by the slip-up and commented “epic” with ‘laughing out loud’ emoticons.

Meanwhile, reminiscing about his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the show, Cummins expounded that the team has a great environment, and the youngsters get an opportunity to perform abreast international cricketers.

“We have got a great set-up here and it starts from our owners, it’s very relaxed, just a great bunch of people especially the fast bowlers we have got (in KKR) 4-5 young guys who have played under 19 cricket started to get a taste of international cricket,” the New South Wales cricketer remarked.

When asked about mentoring the young pacers, Cummins were humble enough to remark that it’s the new guns that can teach him more than he ever could.

“Prasidh Krishan debuted for India a couple of weeks ago and they are great to work with. I will learn more of them than they can learn off me,” Cummins concluded.