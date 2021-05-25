PCB announces mini replacement drafts for the remainder of PSL 2021

A few days ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that it has received all the necessary permissions to stage the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi. There is a possibility that the T20 event will take place in June.

Earlier, the PSL 6 was postponed for an indefinite time after a breach in the bio bubble, and quite a few players along with support staff tested positive for Covid-19. But now, the remainder is set to occur in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, franchisees have started filling the remaining positions by adding some top quality players to their respective squads. Several cricketers are expected to miss the remaining games due to multiple reasons, and to fill their spots, PCB carried out a mini replacement draft on Saturday.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is set to rejoin the Lahore Qalandars. The leg-spinner played two games for the side before taking a leave for international duty. Although Qalandars had included Shakib al Hasan as Rashid’s replacement, but the veteran Bangladesh player has pulled out of the competition.

“I am excited to be back with PSL and Lahore Qalandars. I had a couple of good games with them earlier, and the team went off to a good start; I am hopeful to help them continue with the momentum,” said Rashid as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Quetta Gladiators have roped in Afghanistan left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan to replace the Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting. Similarly, Qalandars have picked Singapore batsman Tim David, who represents Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL, to replace the Aussies opener, Joe Burns.

Multan Sultans have included the West Indies power-striker Shimron Hetmyer to replace Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah.

Here are the replacements: