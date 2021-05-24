PSL 2021: Complete list of the updated squads of all six teams

The 2021 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is ready to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abu Dhabi shall host the 20 matches at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from the first week of June.

The tournament was postponed earlier this year after the COVID-19 breached the bio-bubble, and many positive cases emerged in franchisees among players and support staff members. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently confirmed that it has received all the necessary permissions to stage the remainder of PSL 6 in the Gulf nation.

On Saturday, PCB allowed all the six franchises to make changes in their squads through an online session and pick two new players for their teams. Post the online gathering, PSL organisers released an official statement revealing that the franchises have chosen a total of 12 players.

Moreover, it was also revealed that three teams haven’t yet selected the 20th player. These teams are Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and they will be going ahead with a 19-member squad.

“Earlier, it was decided that all teams will be allowed 20-member squads and the teams submitted a total of 12 picks which included replacement as well as the 19th and 20th player submissions for some of the teams. Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars have not made selections for their 20th player, which they will make later if needed,” a release stated.

Here are the full updated squads of all six franchises: