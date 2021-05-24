PSL 2021: Shahid Afridi ruled out of the tournament; replacement announced

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will miss out on playing the upcoming remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 as he has been ruled from the tournament due to a back injury.

The Multan Sultans star was training in Karachi for the upcoming fixtures when he observed some pain in his lower back. The former Pakistan skipper was examined by a doctor who advised him to take a complete rest.

“While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately, I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg,” said Shahid as quoted by TOI.

“I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support, and prayers are with the team to take the trophy,” he added.

Shahid, who played four matches for the team in PSL 6, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi. Asif would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi, where the whole event is expected to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Asif is a senior first-class cricketer who has been quite impressive with all-round performances in the domestic circuit. In 42 T20s, the 34-year-old has scored 306 runs with one half-century. He has taken 33 wickets in the shortest format, with 5/26 being his best.

Apart from the T20s, Asif has appeared in 28 first-class games and 38 List-A matches, scoring 878 and 504 runs, respectively. When it comes to bowling, the leg-spinner has picked up 96 first-class wickets and 51 List-A scalps.