Punjab Kings’ spinner Harpreet Brar’s old tweet for Mia Khalifa goes viral

Harpreet Brar, the orthodox spin bowler, rose to fame after dismantling a tough Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting attack in the Match 26 of the IPL 2021.

Playing his maiden IPL 2021 game for Punjab Kings (PBKS), Brar dismissed the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. His spell gained popularity among the cricketing fraternity when he bagged three wickets in a string of seven deliveries.

His ruses upended the RCB batters who could not stitch a sturdy partnership, and the contest ended in favour of his side.

Brar was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for his extraordinary performance.

After his on-field exploits, it is Brar’s social media account that has been in the news for quite some time.

Not long ago, the 25-year-old’s dig at Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar went viral when the former shared a picture on his social media handle. A user had complimented the Punjab cricketer for his uncanny resemblance to Kumar. Taking a jibe at the actor, Brar had retorted that he didn’t wear a turban to earn money.

“Paise ke liye nhi Turban nhi pehnte hum,” Brar had tweeted.

Paise k liye nhi Turban nhi pehnte hum 🙏🏽 #isupportfarmers pic.twitter.com/lghpeG83wB — Harpreet Brar (@thisisbrar) April 25, 2021

Now Brar is again making buzz on the social networking site for his old tweet that has resurfaced recently.

Former adult star Mia Khalifa had posted her image on her birthday (February 11) this year. Taking cognisance of the tweet three days later, Brar retweeted the picture and wished the Lebanese-American actress for her special day.

“Belated Happy Birthday @miakhalifa,” Brar had written.

While Brar’s response sent the netizens rollicking, some even went as far as trolling the Moga-born for his audacity.

