Randeep Hooda praises Rishabh Pant for his spruce look

Team India’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been the talk of the town since his impeccable performance against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Series 2020/21. Though Pant could only pad for five innings yet ended up being the highest run-scorer for his side in the series, amassing 274 runs with the highest score of 97.

Following the India tour of Australia, the southpaw once again proved his mettle when the sub-continental side clashed with England. Pant smashed 270 runs from six innings and became the third-highest run-getter of the series.

Post the England series, the 23-year-old had another good news for him at the corner when Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) recruited him as the skipper due to an injury to their former captain Shreyas Iyer.

Pant’s stars shown brightly as he helped DC climb up the ladder to occupy the numero-uno spot in the IPL points table.

Critics have dubbed him as the next superstar of Indian cricket, and the Roorke-lad is collecting praises from all around.

Pant once again panned eyes when he posted a picture of himself on Twitter dressed in formal clothes. The youngster had donned a brown coat, white shirt and a blue tie to go with it.

“Keep listening to your inner voice,” Pant had tweeted on Tuesday.

Keep listening 👂🏻 to your inner voice. pic.twitter.com/Nsrrn1dd84 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 25, 2021

The image drew applauses from all fans and celebrities alike. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda made one such heartening comment.

Randeep praised Pant for his dressing sense and complimented the latter by calling him ‘handsome.’

“Oh ho handsome,” Randeep commented.

Oh ho handsome !! 😎 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 25, 2021

This is not the first time that the 44-year-old actor has heaped praises on Pant. Earlier, the ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ actor had tweeted a picture of the cricketer praising him for his performance against the Joe Root-led side.

“Hamne to poot ke paanv paalne mai hi dekh liye the,” Randeep had remarked.

The comment roughly meant that Randeep was aware of Pant’s batting brilliance even during the initial stages of the DC skipper.