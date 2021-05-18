Ravindra Jadeja reacts to MS Dhoni emulating the CSK all-rounder’s sword celebration

Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder, recuperated from his thumb injury and returned to work for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Jadeja impressed one and all with his scintillating skills playing cameos in the lower order for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The orthodox-left arm spinner spared no stone in turning the game for his side with the ball by scalping crucial wickets in IPL 2021. With his fielding, too, he was the talk of the town when he dismissed a couple of batters to restrict the other teams from winning the encounter.

CSK was positioned at the second spot in the points table, winning 5 out of their seven games before the cash-rich league was stalled.

However, Jadeja is also famous for his unique sword celebration with the bat that he performs whenever the 32-year-old reaches a milestone.

The Navamgam-born had earlier also posted a video on Instagram where he could be seen wielding a sword.

After Jadeja, it’s CSK skipper MS Dhoni who was caught imitating his camaraderie by doing the famous sword celebration.

In a video posted on Twitter by his franchise, Dhoni was sitting next to his CSK teammate Robin Uthappa. The two shared a merry moment and were all smiles while Dhoni was twirling his wrists, emulating Jadeja.

“Sword ft. Thala,” tweeted CSK.

The video was simultaneously posted on the CSK Instagram handle. Responding to the video, Jadeja asked his captain to reconsider doing the celebration with an actual bat in hand.