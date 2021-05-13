WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja starts off with his preparation for the England tour

Team India is set to leave for England on June 2, where they will clash with New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts.

While the WTC Final is scheduled to be played from June 18 to June 22 (with an extra reserved day), the Test series against England will begin on August 4.

Meanwhile, another Indian team will leave for Sri Lanka to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the home side.

The 20-man squad for the England tour was recently announced in which players like Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin made their comebacks.

Jadeja had missed the home series against England after he suffered a thumb injury during the third Test match against Australia in Sydney.

The 32-year-old rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru before showing his antic tactics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Navagam-born panned eyes in the cash-rich league when he thrashed the ‘Purple Cap’ holder Harshal Patel for 36 runs in the last over in a contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In the same game, Jadeja proved his worth by scalping three major wickets of Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, as well as ending Dan Christian’s time at the crease with his lightning-fast throw.

Overall, the Saurashtra cricketer smashed 131 runs and bagged six wickets in the seven matches he played.

Preparing for the England tour at present, Jadeja shared a video of his gym. Treadmill, bench presses, belt bike including other equipments were part of the snippet.

“Preparation starts here #englandtour #workout,” Jaddu captioned the post.