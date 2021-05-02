Ritika Sajdeh responds to Yuzvendra Chahal in the latter’s hilarious style

Rohit Sharma, the veteran India opener, celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday (April 30). Fans and cricketers wished him via social media on his special day. While ICC dubbed him as the ‘Master of Pull Shots’, some of his peers, like Suresh Raina, shared old pictures of them together.

However, it was Yuzvendra Chahal’s congratulatory post that caught everyone’s eyes. In his witty style, Chahal shared an image of the two in their Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey.

The leggie captioned the picture, “Love of my life Happy Birthday Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa.”

The post, which was instantly liked by fans from across the globe, was noticed by Rohit’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Ritika continued the banter and replied amusingly. She wrote, “Your post is more romantic than mine”.

Ritika, too had shared a lovely post on her husband’s birthday. “Happiest birthday Ro You’ll always be the best thing to ever happen to us. I can truly say the world is a better place with you in it,” she wrote on Instagram.

Rohit and Chahal are currently participating in the ongoing season of IPL. While Rohit is captaining defending champions MI, Chahal is a go-to wicket-taker for RCB.

The Virat Kohli-led had trumped MI by two wickets in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 9.

As of now, RCB and MI are placed at the third and fourth position respectively in the points table.