RP Singh shares the downhearted news of his father’s demise; cricketing fraternity reacts

COVID-19 has created havoc in India. The country recorded around 3.5 lakh new cases on Tuesday, a ballpark figure of 4,200 deaths. The coronavirus outbreak has affected the commoner and superstars alike.

In these unprecedented times, former Indian pacer RP Singh took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the tragic news of his father Shiv Prasad’s demise.

“It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa,” tweeted RP.

The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to extend their condolences.

“May God give you and your family strength to go past this demise,” former India speedster Irfan Pathan wrote.

Ex-India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel too paid tribute to the deceased soul.

Former left-arm orthodox spinner Pragyan Ojha also expressed his grief.

“Our deepest condolences to you and the family! Stay strong brother,” Ojha stated.

Former spinner Ramesh Powar was saddened to hear about the loss.

“Our heartfelt condolences,” Powar said in his tweet.

Former Uttar Pradesh captain Suresh Raina extended his support to the bereaved family with his words.

“Saddened by the demise of @rpsingh father. Heartfelt Condolences to you & your family brother. May his soul RIP, Om Shanti,” the 34-year-old mentioned on Twitter.

A former Deccan Chargers’ (IPL) teammate of Singh, Herschelle Gibbs, also showed concern in such tragic times.

“Sorry to hear about your pops rp… stay strong buddy,” Gibbs wrote.

RP was a cardinal member of the Indian team that won the inaugural World Cup T20 in 2007. He represented the nation 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is for his country. The lethal swing bowler took 69 wickets in the longest format of the game.

The Raebareli-born retired at the age of 32 and took to commentating.

RP was also a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee that chose the selection committee members for the senior national team.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla too lost his father on Monday to the pandemic.