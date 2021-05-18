Ruturaj Gaikwad gives a witty reply in the backdrop of dating speculations with actress Sayali Sanjeev

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up about the speculations of his relationship with famous Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev.

The rumours started circulating after Gaikwad commented on the Instagram post of the actress where the latter responded with hearts.

Gaikwad had lauded the Marathi diva’s post, commenting a “Woah”, after which the two exchanged a few heartening comments.

The paparazzi were quick to notice the cordial words and published a piece of news guessing that the 24-year-old cricketer is dating Sayali.

The media outlets had published that the opener is clean bowled by Sayali.

Reacting to the same, Gaikwad recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him being clean bowled. The Pune-born wrote a message in Marathi, which roughly translated to that a bowler can only take his wicket. The message is said to be tacitly directed to the media outlets.

“Only bowlers can take my wicket, that too clean bowled. Not anyone else. And whoever wanted to understand, have understood,” wrote the Maharashtra cricketer.

Sayali is a popular actress in the Marathi industry and has featured in several TV soaps. She is known for her lead role in the Zee Marathi serial ‘Kahe Diya Pardes’. She is often seen updating her fans with the latest happenings of her life.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad had smashed 196 runs in the seven matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander had scored his IPL career-best of 75, surpassing his last highest score of 72 made in the previous year’s season.