Sania Mirza shares candid pictures with husband Shoaib Malik; wishes her fans on Eid

After a month of Ramadan, Eid-Ul-Fitr finally knocked on the doors bringing happy times for the believers.

In such an auspicious moment, Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share pictures with her husband, Shoaib Malik.

After wishing the fans, Sania asked her followers to swipe and view the next set of clicks when the couple was trying to pose.

The first picture had an elegant Sania posing with the dashing Shoaib. However, in the subsequent photos, the duo was trying to pose but could only come with awkward postures. These photographs candidly captured the mirth of the husband and wife in trying to be competent enough in front of the camera.

While Sania can be seen draping a dark green embroidered kurta, Shoaib was in brown ethnic wear.

“Eid Mubarak from us to you Ps- swipe to see what happens when we attempt to take typical post pics,” Sania captioned her post along with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricketer had also shared a post on his Twitter account where the couple was donning beautiful clothes and wishing their fans on Eid.

“Another life changing year & humanity continues to navigate through a pandemic. This #EidUlFitr, we pray for everyone’s welbbeing & that Almighty blesses us all with mercy, forgiveness, health, peace, joy and prosperity. #EidMubarak to you all…,” the 39-year-old captioned his post.

wellbeing & that Almighty blesses us all with mercy, forgiveness, health, peace, joy and prosperity. #EidMubarak to you all…" The Shoaib Malik Family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GBWcbUjRgc — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) May 13, 2021

The pair can often be seen sharing funny moments. In one such instance, Shoaib had tweeted on their wedding anniversary in April that he forgot to wish his wife on the right date as always.

“- Oops ghalti se mistake hogaya…Wishing you a day late as always, love you @MirzaSania to the moon and back begum, Bay-Ghum,” Shoaib Malik wrote.