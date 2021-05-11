Shane Warne has his heart up the sleeves for Hollywood actress Margot Robbie

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has always been famous for his antics both on and off the field.

The legendary leg-spinner has 708 scalps to his name from 145 Test matches, only second to Muttiah Muralitharan.

Warne made the buzz with his love life off the field when he was caught kissing British actress Elizabeth Hurley on camera. The then 41-year-old got engaged to Liz in 2011 only to split after two years.

In another instance Warne was tested for a banned substance prior to World Cup 2003. On being interrogated Warne admitted to using the substance to get in shape. Thus, Warne has been controversy’s own child.

The Victoria-born has been eyeing ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actress Margot Robbie for quite some time. According to the magazine ‘Woman’s Day’, Warne is seen commenting and liking the social media posts of the 30-year-old Dalby beauty.

Warne seems so infatuated with her compatriot that he commented ‘Keep rocking it Margot!’ in one of the social media posts of the actress and later wrote ‘Aussie’ in another post.

However, according to sources, the tweaker is planning a movie on himself and wants Margot to star in it. Considering the appeal cricket has in Australia, England and India, this movie can be immensely popular among the masses.

The sources further added that Margot resembles Warne’s first wife, Simone Callahan, with whom he has three children: daughters Brooke, 22, and Summer, 19, and son Jackson, 21.

The former couple were married for ten years before splitting and reconciling briefly, only to take different paths later.

Speaking about his children on ‘A Current Affair’ last month, Warne revealed that he always wanted to be a home dad and regretted that his children had to grow up in his absence.

“I wasn’t a nine-to-five dad who came home every night,” the spin wizard said.

“They had to do months on end, watching dad on the TV because I was playing cricket for Australia,” Warne added.